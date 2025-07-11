Reebok Partners with NorthEast United FC

New Delhi : Reebok has announced a partnership with NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC), marking its re-entry into Indian football.

The move is part of Reebok’s broader global strategy to engage with football through regional club associations. In India, Reebok operates under Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands.

NEUFC, owned by actor and producer John Abraham, represents the eight North-Eastern states of India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The club has built a strong cultural identity and is the reigning 2024 Durand Cup champion.

This collaboration follows Reebok’s recent partnerships with clubs such as Botafogo in Brazil and Charlton Athletic in England. The company has been increasing its involvement in football worldwide as part of its repositioning within the sportswear and athletic performance sectors.

Founded in 2014, NEUFC is known for its strong regional roots and a loyal fanbase across the North-East. The partnership is expected to extend across brand engagement, kit sponsorship and grassroots-level activity.

Reebok stated that the partnership reflects its ongoing engagement with football culture globally, connecting with local communities and expanding its sporting portfolio.