Rediffusion launches specialist agency Konjo for startups

Delhi: Rediffusion announced the launch of Konjo, a specialist agency that aims to provide strategic thinking and brand support to new age startups, as well as Indian enterprises wanting to move to the next higher level.

The agency will be based in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi and will be overseen by Carol Goyal, Group Director. A full time CEO for the agency has been identified and will join in October from his current assignment overseas.

“Rediffusion was set up in 1973 by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohd Khan as an Indian agency that would work with the growing tribe of local entrepreneurs and visionaries. That tradition has continued over the past five decades at the agency and we are proud to have been the birthplace of some of India’s most famous brands,” said Rediffusion Chairman, Sandeep Goyal. “Konjo will be a small but smart integrated communications agency that will work with startups in different stages of their brand journey.”

Goyal added,“We have borrowed the name of this agency from our Chairman, Dr. Goyal’s book by the same name published in 2014 by Haper Collins. Konjo was then the story of Dr. Goyal’s own entrepreneurial venture, Dentsu, which he launched, nurtured, and grew over nearly a decade. We are going to bring the same value systems, work culture, and strategic goodness to the clients of Konjo.”

Konjo aims to work on a renumeration system where it will participate in the equity value of its client brands. It also aims to examine possible investments in some of its client brands through direct equity.

“We have already signed up two clients and another two should sign up by next month when we will formally announce them”, concluded Goyal.