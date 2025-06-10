Reddit appoints Adam Collins as first Chief Communications Officer

New Delhi: Reddit has appointed Adam Collins as its first Chief Communications Officer, marking a new phase in the company’s approach to internal and external messaging as it continues to expand globally.

In this newly created role, Collins will report to Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Reddit’s communication efforts, managing the global Communications team, advising senior leadership, and supporting the company’s growth strategy.

“Reddit stands at the intersection of how people connect online today and how people will engage with the technology of tomorrow,” Collins said. “Hundreds of millions of people and counting choose to engage with each other on Reddit daily, and I could not be more excited to be part of the team that will help our incredible community continue to grow.”

Collins brings more than 20 years of experience in communications. Prior to joining Reddit, he served for over six years as Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company, where he helped shape company strategy and policy.

Earlier in his career, he led several political communications operations. He was communications director for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the Chicago Police Department, and Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle.He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Louisville.

The appointment follows the departure of Anna Soellner, who left earlier this year. Soellner had built Reddit’s Communications team over nearly nine years and was one of the company’s longest-serving executives.