Red FM to host 7th edition of ‘South Side Story’ cultural festival in Delhi

New Delhi: Radio network Red FM is set to bring back its cultural property ‘South Side Story’ for a seventh edition, scheduled to take place on August 30 and 31, 2025 at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium in Delhi. This year’s edition will focus on the Onam festival and feature a range of music, food, literature, and art rooted in South Indian traditions.

In the run-up to the event, Red FM is collaborating with DC Books and the Kerala Literature Festival to organise literary discussions and reading sessions. An Onam Sadhya, a traditional meal consisting of 20 dishes, will be part of the experience, alongside film screenings, installations, and cultural performances.

The artist line-up spans multiple genres and includes performers such as Avial, The Raghu Dixit Project, Thaikkudam Bridge, Aattam Kalasamithi, Storyteller the Band, Job Kurian, Shobana, TM Krishna, Wild Wild Women, and Sooraj Santhosh Live.

Speaking about the event, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “In a world of commercial entertainment and fleeting trends, South Side Story continues to be our honest attempt at putting culture front and centre. This year’s Onam Special edition is a celebration of identities, flavours, and stories that make the South what it is—diverse, rooted, and rich. From home-grown music acts and traditional performances to local art, flavours, and immersive showcases, this edition is layered with authenticity and heart. As always, Red FM brings together cultural evangelism and the Indie spirit on one stage and this time, we’re proud to shine a light on voices that are powerful, proud, and unapologetically original. This one is for those who seek experiences that are meaningful, immersive, and definitely engrained. We can’t wait to celebrate it with you.”