Reckitt eyes sale of its homecare assets valued over £6bn

Delhi: Reckitt Benckiser has reportedly started talks to divest its homecare brands, with a possible valuation of over £6 billion. The company has been exploring a possible divestment of its homecare business as part of a broader effort to simplify its portfolio and invest in higher-growth categories.

Reports suggest that Reckitt Benckiser was partnering with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group to explore potential bids for its homecare brands, which include brands like Air Wick and Cillit Bang. The company has been discounting its share price in response to pressure from investors to improve its operational results, and hopefully, it can return shareholder value.

In addition to the homecare business, Reckitt Benckiser has had other considered options for its nutrition division, specifically, the Mead Johnson formula brand. The company is reported to be considering a sale, but the timing is still uncertain.