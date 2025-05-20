Reckitt appoints Gautam Rishi as Marketing Director, Hygiene, South Asia

New Delhi: Gautam Rishi has taken on the role of Marketing Director – Hygiene, South Asia at Reckitt, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile. He steps into the position in April 2025.

Rishi was previously serving as Global Brand Marketing Director for Reckitt’s hygiene brands Harpic and Lysol. He has been with the company for over 14 years, holding various marketing and leadership roles during his tenure.

Before joining Reckitt, Rishi held positions at General Motors, Microsoft, and HLC. His experience spans marketing and brand roles across sectors.