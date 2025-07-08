realme names Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador ahead of 15 Series launch

New Delhi: realme has announced actor Vicky Kaushal as the new ambassador for its smartphone portfolio. The announcement comes ahead of the launch of the realme 15 Series in India, scheduled for July 24, 2025.

The upcoming campaign titled Live for real will feature Kaushal and is set to accompany the launch of the realme 15 Series. According to the company, the campaign focuses on combining storytelling with the brand’s product rollout. Kaushal, who is known for his connection with Gen Z and millennial audiences, will be featured in the brand’s smartphone campaigns moving forward.

Reflecting on the association, Kaushal said, “I’ve always believed in keeping it authentic and being grounded. These are key values that have shaped every step of my journey. And hence realme’s ‘Make it real’ philosophy truly resonates with me. It’s not just about being real with others, but also being real with yourself, owning your story, and staying true to what drives you. I’m proud to join a brand that understands the ambitions of India’s youth and empowers them to push boundaries. Together, we want to inspire a generation to live boldly, stay real, and make every moment count.”

Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said: “We are proud to welcome Vicky Kaushal as the smartphone ambassador for realme. His story and persona reflect everything we stand for, confidence, relatability and originality. As we gear up to launch the realme 15 Series on 24th July, this partnership marks an exciting step forward in building realme’s emotional and cultural connection with its audience.”

As part of the upcoming release, realme will introduce a voice-assisted AI photo editing tool, ‘AI Edit Genie’, said to allow users to edit images through voice commands. The realme 15 Pro will also be offered in three colours, Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple.