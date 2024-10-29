Real estate firm Merlin Group introduces new corporate brand identity

New Delhi: Merlin Group, an Indian real estate company, has introduced its corporate brand identity. This rebranding aims to embody the company’s growth and commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The new identity seeks to underscore Merlin’s role as a real estate leader, highlighting a refreshed mission to accelerate growth in the coming decade. The rebranding initiative includes a visual overhaul—featuring a new logo, website, and design system—alongside updated brand promises and enhanced mission and vision statements, all crafted to communicate Merlin’s value across the real estate sector.

The new logo symbolises growth, dependability, and transformation, aiming to reflect Merlin’s commitment to turning dreams into reality.

Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group, stated, “Our new identity reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional real estate solutions and enhancing the lives of our valued customers. At Merlin, every brick and foundation represents more than just building structures; it’s about creating value, fostering a sense of belonging, and enabling communities and families to flourish, making memories that transcend generations. As we expand our presence nationally and globally, we remain dedicated to transforming dreams into reality.”

Sushil Mohta, Chairman of Merlin Group, said, “Merlin Group introduced the concept of corporate branding back in 1990, when corporatization was still a new concept in the real estate sector. We were pioneers in branded real estate. Over the past four decades, we have built a respected brand by adhering strictly to high standards of construction, consistency in service, transparency and fairness in dealings with all customers and stakeholders, innovation in design, and a commitment to sustainable development. This rebranding is more than a new look. It reaffirms our commitment to excellence. Our new identity will communicate this across all segments of the real estate market.”

Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, shared, "We are proud to be the first to bring the World Trade Center to Bengal. We are committed to adding several million square feet of real estate development, with iconic projects in the luxury residential and commercial sectors in Kolkata and across major cities over the next five years. We are also expanding our real estate business in Pune, where we are currently constructing three projects and are on the verge of signing four more. In addition, we are exploring new projects in Navi Mumbai. Our spaces are designed to reflect the unique aspirations of our customers, creating communities where families can flourish and memories are built across generations. At Merlin, we are committed to sustainable real estate development in every project. As an environmentally responsible company, our initiatives reflect sustainable construction practices that support a greener ecosystem. We diligently follow green building standards to ensure eco-friendly and responsible development. Sustainability will continue to play a crucial role for us and the entire real estate sector in the years to come.”