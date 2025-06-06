RCB Marketing Head moves Karnataka High Court against arrest in stadium stampede case

New Delhi: Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing and Revenue Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge his arrest in connection with the stampede incident that took place outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 3. The incident resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals and left 56 injured.

The stampede occurred after large crowds assembled to welcome the RCB team following their Indian Premier League (IPL) win—marking the franchise's first title in 18 years. The team was scheduled to arrive at the stadium for a fan meet organised by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), which had also planned a victory parade. Reports indicate that the announcement of free entry contributed to the massive crowd outside the stadium, ultimately leading to the fatal incident.

In response, the Karnataka government has set up a one-member commission led by retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha to investigate the stampede.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station against RCSPL and its officials, including Sosale. He was taken into custody by the police in the early hours of June 6 from the Kempegowda International Airport.

Challenging the arrest, Sosale has filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court claiming that the action was “illegal, arbitrary and violative” of his fundamental rights. According to the plea, the arrest was carried out solely on the directive of the Chief Minister, even before a preliminary police inquiry had been conducted.

"It is clear from the timing of the Petitioner's arrest, which is evidently the result of an oral directive of the Hon'ble Chief Minister to arrest various RCB officials - that too, in the absence of any investigation whatsoever - that the Petitioner's arrest is motivated and an attempt to shift the blame of the tragedy to RCSPL and its officials," Sosale’s petition states.

He has urged the court to declare the arrest illegal and order his release from custody.

Separately, the Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the State government to submit a status report. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on Tuesday, June 10.