RBL Bank onboards Chess Grandmaster D Gukesh as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: RBL Bank announced that it has appointed Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju as its brand ambassador.

Gukesh D is the youngest-ever contender to compete in the Chess World Championship and the third youngest grandmaster in the history of the sport to reach a chess rating of 2700.

Gukesh is scheduled to challenge the reigning world chess champion Ding Liren later this week (November 23 - December 13, 2024) for the world chess championship in Singapore.

With this partnership, RBL Bank reinforces its commitment to being a thoughtful, strategic partner for customers at every stage of life, aligning their financial goals with the expertise of a grandmaster’s winning moves.

R Subramaniakumar – MD & CEO, RBL Bank, said, “In life, as in chess, every move counts—and at RBL Bank, we understand the importance of helping our customers make the right financial moves. Partnering with Gukesh is a perfect strategic alignment for us, as his exceptional ability to think several moves ahead mirrors our approach to thoughtful financial planning. His journey from a prodigy to a grandmaster reflects the kind of strategic excellence we aim to bring to our customers' financial lives.”

Gukesh D said, “This partnership with RBL Bank represents a significant move in my journey. The Bank's approach to helping customers align their financial goals with precision and foresight reminds me of a winning strategy. Their commitment to building customer wealth with stability through innovative solutions shows the same level of strategic thinking that chess demands. I am excited to partner with an institution that understands that success, whether in chess or in financial planning, comes from thinking ahead and making wise moves at the right time.”