Razorpay appoints Neha Mishra as Head of Events Marketing

New Delhi: Razorpay has appointed Neha Mishra as Head of Events Marketing.

Mishra has 18+ years of experience working in brand storytelling, consumer engagement, and omnichannel marketing across luxury, lifestyle, entertainment, and sports.

Before joining Razorpay, Mishra worked at Condé Nast India (Vogue, GQ, AD, CNT), BookMyShow, Extramarks Education, and Seventy EMG, where she worked on brand strategies, led experiential marketing, and executed brand experiences.

She has collaborated with brands including, Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, Diageo, Harley-Davidson, Arsenal FC, and the Condé Nast India portfolio.

Mishra has spearheaded experiential IPs, large-scale consumer activations, luxury partnerships, and brand transformation initiatives.

At Razorpay, Mishra will work to shape the brand’s experiential and brand marketing strategy, expanding its influence beyond fintech into culture, lifestyle, and business innovation.

Mishra said, "Marketing today is about crafting immersive brand stories that create lasting impact. Razorpay is at the forefront of fintech innovation, and I am excited to bring my experience in experiential marketing to build a powerful brand narrative that resonates across industries."