Ravi Shastri joins Petzzco as principal advisor and brand ambassador

Delhi: Petzzco has named former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri as their principal advisor and brand ambassador.

Commenting on the association, Raj Kantak, Founder, Petzzco, said, "Pet lovers often have a strong bond with their pets and look for guidance and recommendations from people they admire. Since Ravi Shastri is an avid pet lover himself, he can connect with Petzzco's target audience on an emotional level. Having Ravi Shastri as a brand ambassador can significantly increase Petzzco's brand awareness. His association with the company will generate positive media attention and public interest.”

Shastri said, "I am thrilled to join Petzzco as their brand ambassador. As a pet lover, I admire their dedication to creating a one-stop platform for all pet care needs, fostering a strong community, and unwavering commitment to animal welfare and adoption. Together, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners across the country.”

Kantak added, “Our expansion plans are ambitious as we look to onboard major corporations and an additional 750 service providers in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Furthermore, we are committed to connecting with animal activists and working diligently for the welfare of community animals, ensuring that Petzzco continues to make a meaningful impact in the pet care ecosystem.”