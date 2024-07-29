Ratnaafin collaborates with ABND for new brand identity

Delhi: Ratnaafin Capital, a RBI-registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), announced its comprehensive rebranding initiative in collaboration with ABND, a branding agency in Mumbai.



The rebranding process involved a stakeholder study at Ratnaafin's headquarters in Ahmedabad, along with an analysis of channel partners, customer pain points, and expectations.

The new brand positioning places the brand as an “NBFC for Business Owners” and the introduction of the promise 'Possible Hai,’

The rebranding exercise has refreshed Ratnaafin's visual and verbal identity while aimed at reiterating its objective: 'We are in the business for business owners.'

Malav Desai, Director at Ratnaafin, expressed his enthusiasm for the rebranding initiative, stating, “This transformation marks a significant milestone in Ratnaafin’s journey. Our new brand identity reflects our commitment to empowering business owners with the financial solutions they need to achieve their goals. We are confident that through our newly identified positioning and our partnership with ABND, we will be able to communicate that timely and flexible financial solutions are not a luxury but a key to sustainable growth, to all our stakeholders.”

Kunal Vora, Founder-Partner at ABND said, "Our vision for this project was to achieve seamless brand and business alignment. By targeting the specific needs of business owners, we have carved out a unique position for Ratnaafin in the NBFC sector. This strategy is already in effect and driving meaningful outcomes where it matters most.”