Rasna relaunches Jumpin, targets Rs 1,000-crore share of RTD market in India

New Delhi: Rasna has reintroduced the ready-to-drink (RTD) fruit juice brand Jumpin to the Indian market, aiming for a Rs 1,000-crore share of the rapidly growing segment.

Timed with India’s 79th Independence Day, the relaunch aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Be Indian, Buy Indian” call under the Swadeshi movement.

Jumpin is a fruit drink brand formerly owned by Godrej and later managed by Hershey’s India, before being discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2025, Rasna acquired the brand and its IPs from Hershey’s in a deal that also included a manufacturing tie-up at Hershey’s existing plant. Independently valued at Rs 350 crore, the brand will now be relaunched with reworked formulations and a healthier positioning.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Rasna distributed Jumpin to BSF personnel and their families, honouring their service to the nation.

Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman, Rasna, said, “The new Jumpin reflects Rasna’s commitment to the spirit of Swadeshi, as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister. Rooted in the ideals of self-reliance and national pride, Jumpin is a 100% indigenous product that champions Indian farmers, supports local MSMEs, and reinforces domestic supply chains… With each bottle, we celebrate homegrown innovation, economic empowerment, and the collective strength of Bharat.”

The relaunched Jumpin range includes Mango, Orange, Litchi, and Mixed Fruit, fortified with 10 essential vitamins, including Vitamin C, and containing only 7 grams of added sugar—nearly half that of most similar products in the market. Available in PET bottles (250 ml to 1.2 L) and Tetra Packs (125 ml, 200 ml, 1 L), prices range from Rs 10 to Rs 85. The brand is also the only one offering a 125 ml orange drink in a Rs 10 Tetra Pack.

The move comes as India’s non-carbonated RTD beverage market sees accelerated expansion. According to IMARC Group, the country’s fruit juice market is projected to reach Rs 1,22,855 crore by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.90% between 2025 and 2033.

Rasna plans to further innovate with protein and milk-based additives in future Jumpin variants, catering to evolving consumer preferences, especially among Gen Z.