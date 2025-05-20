Rasna acquires beverage brand Jumpin for Rs 350 crore

New Delhi: Rasna has forayed into the ready-to-drink (RTD) segment by acquiring the beverage brand Jumpin, valued at Rs 350 crore.

Originally launched as a flagship product of the Godrej Group, Jumpin was the first Tetra Pak brand to gain widespread consumer acceptance for its Tetra Pak offerings and its memorable Baba Sehgal and many other advertisements since the early 80s.

Subsequently managed by Hershey’s India, the brand now transitions into a new growth phase under Rasna’s ownership.

Jumpin will now be distributed via modern retail, e-commerce platforms, and Rasna’s rural distribution network.”

As part of its relaunch strategy, the company will introduce Jumpin in vibrant, consumer-centric PET bottles in 250 ml, 600 ml, and 1.2 L formats to cater to both on-the-go and family consumption occasions.

To appeal to health-conscious and modern consumers, especially Gen Z and young families, the brand will also be available in convenient Tetra Pak formats in 125 ml, 200 ml, and 1 L pack sizes. The brand will hit shelves in June.

The company will launch multiple SKUs in Mango, Lemon, Litchi and Guava flavours targeting key regional and metropolitan markets first, followed by a phased national expansion.

Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman, Rasna, said, “The strategic acquisition of Jumpin represents a significant milestone in Rasna Pvt Ltd.’s growth agenda. Jumpin’s strong brand equity and high consumer recall make it a valuable addition to our beverage portfolio. This move aligns with our long-term vision of portfolio diversification and brand consolidation within the RTD segment. Furthermore, it reinforces our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative by focusing on indigenous, Indian, trusted brands. With this in mind, Jumpin will be fully formulated using Indian fruit juices only. Through this acquisition, we aim to unlock new synergies in product development, distribution, and market expansion while continuing to deliver value-driven, high-quality offerings to the Indian consumer.”

The acquisition comes at a time when India’s RTD beverage market is witnessing rapid growth. According to IMARC Group, India’s fruit juice market is projected to reach Rs 1,22,855 crore by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.90% during 2025-2033.

Aligned with evolving consumer preferences, particularly among Gen Z, the company is focusing on innovations such as vitamin fortification, low-calorie formulations. In the future, the company will also be working on value addition in Jumpin with proteins and milk-based additives.