Rashmika Mandanna named Swarovski’s brand ambassador for Asia

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna has been appointed as Swarovski’s new brand ambassador for Asia, adding to her growing list of international associations.

Mandanna, who has featured in successful films across multiple industries, has built a profile that extends beyond regional cinema. Alongside her film career, she has appeared at international events and represented Indian talent in campaigns with global reach, reinforcing her presence as one of the most visible cultural figures of her generation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rashmika said: “The association with Swarovski is truly special to me. It’s a brand I’ve admired for years, not just for its beauty but how it makes people feel: confident, expressive, and radiant. I’m honoured and excited to be part of the Swarovski family from India and represent a brand that celebrates individuality and empowers people to shine in their own unique way.”