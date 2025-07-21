Rashmika Mandanna launches fragrance label ‘Dear Diary’

New Delhi: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has launched Dear Diary, a fragrance label. The collection, which shares its name with her earlier digital series, draws on personal themes, with each variant referencing a phase from her public life.

“For me, fragrance is memory. I don’t remember most things, or maybe it's just selective memory, but perfumes bring back special moments that might otherwise be forgotten. It’s how I hold on to the people, places, and experiences that shaped who I am. With Dear Diary, I wanted to give everyone a way to carry their stories with them, to connect, to feel comforted, to feel a warm hug, and to express who they are, unapologetically," said Rashmika Mandanna, Founder, Dear Diary.

The brand’s launch is supported by The PCA Companies, a US-based distribution and brand development firm that works across global markets. PCA has provided product development, digital marketing, and retail network support for the project.

Crystal Wood, Chief Marketing Officer at The PCA Companies, said, “When we first connected with Rashmika about Dear Diary, we immediately recognized the authenticity of her vision. Her love for fragrance, her love for India, the gratitude for her community, her unapologetic confidence, and her kindness before all life principles. The brand scents and story essentially wrote themselves.”

Dear Diary’s first collection includes three variants, National Crush, a nod to Rashmika Mandanna’s early public image; Irreplaceable, based on her first tattoo; and Controversial, referencing her experience with public scrutiny.

The fragrances are developed using ingredients like pink lotus, jasmine, sugarcane, lychee and passionfruit. According to the brand, each scent reflects a personal theme such as gratitude, resilience, or self-worth.

Watch the campaign films: