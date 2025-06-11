Rapido enters food delivery market with ‘Ownly'

New Delhi: Indian ride-hailing company Rapido is venturing into the competitive food delivery sector with a new platform that proposes a fixed-fee structure for restaurants, according to news reports.

News reports state that Rapido is branding its food delivery service as “Ownly.” While the name may be subject to change closer to launch, the company’s core objective—to make meals more affordable for consumers—remains firm.

The move pits Rapido against industry heavyweights Swiggy and Zomato, aiming to disrupt the market with an alternative pricing model.

Unlike the commission-based fees charged by Swiggy and Zomato, which typically range from 20% to 30% per order, Rapido’s platform will charge restaurants a flat fee for each order, regardless of its value. This approach is designed to appeal to restaurants seeking predictable costs, particularly small and medium-sized establishments burdened by high commission rates.

Rapido, known for its bike-taxi and auto-rickshaw services, has rapidly expanded its footprint in India’s urban mobility sector. The company’s entry into food delivery leverages its existing network of riders and logistics expertise. “We see an opportunity to bring fairness and efficiency to the food delivery ecosystem,” a Rapido spokesperson said, declining to comment on specifics of the proposal.

India’s food delivery market, valued at over $5 billion annually, is dominated by Swiggy and Zomato, which together control nearly 90% of the sector. However, high commission fees have sparked discontent among restaurant partners, prompting some to seek alternatives. Rapido’s fixed-fee model could attract these businesses, though analysts warn that scaling operations and building consumer trust will be significant hurdles.

The food delivery giants have been bolstering their offerings, with Swiggy expanding into quick-commerce and Zomato enhancing its loyalty programs.

Rapido’s food delivery platform is expected to launch in select Indian cities later this year, with plans for a nationwide rollout by mid-2026. The company has not disclosed the exact fixed-fee amount or additional features of the platform.