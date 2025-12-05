Rap 91 LIVE: How Spotify and OnePlus turned a hit playlist into a hip-hop spectacle in Mumbai

Mumbai: Spotify wrapped the fourth and biggest edition of Rap 91 LIVE at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome on October 16, bringing its flagship hip-hop playlist out of the app and onto a physical stage.

The platform described the show as a live extension of Rap 91, which it calls “the go-to destination for fans to discover the very best of Indian hip hop, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists and voices from across the country.”

The night brought together some of the scene’s biggest names, including Seedhe Maut, Ikka, Karma, Reble, RANJ x Clifr and pho.

It also witnessed a wide line-up of fast-rising artists such as Ab 17, Addy Nagar, ARJN, Asal Kolaar, Bhaskar, Dasagriva, Dizlaw, GABRI, GhAatak, Hurricane, JASKARAN, KD DESIROCK, KDS, Kim The Beloved, Lil Bhavi, M.H.R X JOKER390P, Meaow, Naam Sujal, OG Lucifer, Param, Shikriwal, UNIYAL, Vaibhav, Vichaar, Yelhomie, Young Aytee, YUNG DSA and YUNG SAMMY.

By placing established names and emerging voices on the same lineup, the format aimed to give fans the comfort of familiar favourites and the thrill of discovering new artists in the same evening.

Spotify positioned Rap 91 LIVE as a reflection of hip hop’s accelerating momentum on the platform.

It said Rap 91 is now among the 10 most-followed rap playlists on Spotify globally, underscoring the growing impact of Indian hip hop on the world stage.

“The playlist has grown by over 60% in the past year, adding more than 150,000 new followers. The language-specific Rap 91 verticals covering Haryanvi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi and more together now boast an impressive 1.5 million+ followers,” Spotify said.

The platform said the audience at NSCI Dome represented the same community that has been built online around Rap 91 and its language extensions, now turning up offline to experience the music and artists in person.

Spotify described Rap 91 LIVE as a live version of the playlist, bringing the online discovery experience into a concert setting.

OnePlus partnered with this edition through the ‘Sound Meets Speed’ collaboration. The brand positioned its role around its creator-first stance, stating, “For OnePlus, creativity isn’t just inspired by speed, it’s built on it.

The brand’s open, user-driven philosophy mirrors India’s hip-hop movement: fast, fearless, and community-led.

Through ‘Sound Meets Speed,’ OnePlus turns tech into a tool for expression, helping creators capture their rhythm, their way.”

Spotify and OnePlus presented the tie-up as an example of how the property can bring together tech and music communities around a shared culture.