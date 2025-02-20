Ranveer Singh becomes Skoda Auto India’s brand ambassador

New Delhi: Soon after introducing its first-ever sub-4-metre SUV, the Kylaq, Škoda Auto India has onboarded Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, “When the Kylaq was premiered, I promised that, ‘Picture abhi baaki hai’. As we celebrate 25 years in India, we have committed to driving into a new era here, which goes beyond launching world-class products. It revolves around revamping every aspect of the business, including the way we engage with our customers and fans. Around the world, and more so in India, cars and movies generate unparalleled emotions, and bring people together. And so for the first time in our history in India, I am proud to announce Ranveer Singh as the first-ever ‘Brand Superstar’ for Škoda Auto India. Being a powerhouse of talent and energy, on and off-screen, Ranveer‘s persona strongly reflects our passion and ethos. This announcement comes at a time when we are celebrating 130 years of global excellence. There is a lot more this partnership is going to bring for our products, our network and our customers, as we look to strengthen our position as the most important market for Škoda outside Europe.”

Ranveer Singh will be featured in a brand-centric film planned at the end of March.

Ranveer Singh said, “I am thrilled to be Škoda Auto India’s first-ever brand superstar. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of Škoda Auto in India. Škoda Auto has a diverse and exciting product portfolio that caters to both automotive enthusiasts and a wider customer base in India’s growing market. With a strong legacy and an iconic range of products, the brand continues to set high standards in the automotive industry.”