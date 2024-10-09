Ranveer Singh-backed Bold Care expands into women's sexual wellness with Bloom

New Delhi: Co-founded by Bollywood celebrity Ranveer Singh, Bold Care (a sexual wellness Indian brand) has entered the women's sexual wellness category by launching Bloom.

The company said that Bloom by Bold Care offers research-backed solutions in the women’s wellness categories, such as sexual health, hygiene, and period care, to help them manage their specific concerns.

Bloom by Bold Care aims to solve these root cause concerns women face over the years - be it gut issues, sexual health, menopause or nutritional deficiencies - with their new range. By creating products with natural ingredients and an efficacy-first approach, the brand encourages women to prioritise their inherent needs, and intimate well-being and own the changes their bodies are going through with confidence.

With this approach, Bloom by Bold Care has come up with targeted solutions that range from skin and gut issues to hormone-led concerns like PCOS and menopause.

Ranveer Singh, co-founder at Bold Care, added, “As a co-founder, I have fundamentally believed in having a larger impact in the sexual wellness space by destigmatising common issues men face with research-backed solutions. We’ve seen the wave of conversations and confidence it has brought to over 25L+ Indian men and now want to do the same with women’s sexual wellness. I and the founding team strongly believe in the RCM Methodology to provide end-to-end wellness solutions for root cause concerns women face and are excited to innovate for all phases of women’s wellness.”

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder at Bold Care said, "When our viral ad campaign with our dynamic co-founder Ranveer released, we got an influx of queries from Men but also from women. From that, we understood that there is a significant need for support across all life stages of a woman’s journey to help her stay on top of her health across all years. From acknowledging the issues with intimacy to navigating the intricacies of perimenopause, women seek a simple, effective and methodical way to navigate their nutritional and reproductive health. We have a strong female entrepreneur team to lead this - Bloom by Bold Care will bring to the table no fluff, no bluff — just honest, effective, science-backed products designed to truly make a difference. It's about real solutions for the real lives of women."