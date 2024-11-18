Ranveer Singh and Nikunj Biyani launch protein wafer bar brand ‘SuperYou’

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh has partnered with Nikunj Biyani to co-found SuperYou, a brand specialising in protein foods and supplements.

As per SuperYou, it is India's first protein wafer bar.

The flavours available in the bar include chocolate, choco peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese. The brand will soon roll out an expanded lineup with 6 to 8 unique flavour options

Ranveer's approach to SuperYou is as personal as it gets. "With SuperYou, I'm bringing a part of my own journey to everyone. I've always believed that power and unstoppable energy come from within, but sometimes, you need that extra boost. That's what SuperYou is about: it's that push, that charge in a bar that everyone can access. We've created something unique-something that's as fun and bold as it is good for you. With SuperYou, I wanted to break the mould of what a protein bar should be, so we've given it personality, flavours that excite, and a lightness that fits into anyone's lifestyle. Get ready, because SuperYou is here to power up your world."

Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou talks about their collaboration, "Ranveer is a powerhouse and pure energy personified - he doesn't just live life, he charges through it, full throttle. That's the spirit behind SuperYou. We want SuperYou to be the go-to boost for anyone who wants to be big, bold, and full of life!"

SuperYou is now available on its website and all major delivery platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart, including select modern trade stores such as Reliance Fresh, Noble Plus, Wellness Forever, 7/11, Relay, Nature's Basket and more across top ten cities in India very soon, bringing a taste of Ranveer's relentless energy to everyone, everywhere.