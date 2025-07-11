Range Rover debuts new minimalist logo ahead of electric model launch

New Delhi: Range Rover has introduced a redesigned logo as part of a broader visual update ahead of its upcoming electric vehicle launch. The move marks the first major logo change since the brand’s founding in 1970.

The new design features two mirrored and stacked ‘R’s in a minimalist style. It is intended for use in compact spaces, such as wheel caps and merchandise, and will appear alongside the classic Range Rover wordmark rather than replace it.

According to the report, the rebranding is part of parent company JLR’s ‘House of Brands’ strategy, which positions Range Rover as one of four distinct marques alongside Jaguar, Defender, and Discovery.

The timing of the update aligns with the forthcoming launch of the Range Rover Electric, which has reportedly received more than 60,000 pre-orders worldwide.