Ranbir Kapoor launches his lifestyle brand ‘ARKS’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor launched his own lifestyle brand, ARKS.

Kapoor unveiled the brand through a series of social media posts in recent days, culminating in a formal announcement.

Located at 205 Waterfield Road, near Hakkasan in Bandra West, Mumbai, the ARKS store opened its doors to crowd of fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Kapoor arrived at the launch, sporting a white T-shirt, beige pants, and white sneakers, embodying the brand's ethos of understated elegance. He was joined by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, adding glamour to the event.

"ARKS is more than just a brand; it's an extension of my own personal expression," Kapoor stated in a brief press release accompanying the launch. "I've always been passionate about design and creating a lifestyle that resonates with me. With ARKS, I hope to share that passion with others."

The brand offers trousers, white T-shirts, shirts, and a range of high-end footwear.

The launch video featured Kapoor cycling through iconic Mumbai landmarks, tying his personal narrative to the brand's identity.

The launch marks Kapoor’s first foray into the world of entrepreneurship.