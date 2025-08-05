Ranbir Kapoor invests in Prozo to support scalable supply chain infrastructure

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor has invested in Prozo, a full-stack, tech-enabled supply chain platform headquartered in Gurugram. His portfolio already includes ventures such as ARKS and Mumbai City FC.

Prozo brings together warehousing, freight and fulfilment through a single technology stack, offering real-time visibility and unified operations across B2B, D2C and marketplace channels. The company’s proprietary tools, ProWMS, ProShip, and Control Tower, support SLA-driven workflows and backend efficiency.

“Every brand today needs speed, consistency and adaptability,” said Kapoor. “Prozo’s systems give brands that edge. I’ve seen how great execution builds trust, and Prozo is enabling that behind the scenes.”

Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO of Prozo, said: “Ranbir brings creative depth and strategic thinking. His belief in reliable operations mirrors our ethos, and we’re excited to build with his support.”

Founded by Dr Jakhar, a former Naval doctor and McKinsey consultant, Prozo currently supports over 150 brands, including The Minimalist, Neemans, Comet, Beardo, Snitch, Traya, Powerlook and PhonePe. Its network spans 42 tech-enabled warehouses covering 2.2 million sq. ft., with distribution reach across 24,000+ pin codes.

The company has reported an annual revenue run-rate of Rs 250 crore and secured $20 million in funding from investors including Sixth Sense Ventures and JAFCO Asia.

Prozo is looking to expand its warehousing presence into additional cities, strengthen automation and predictive analytics capabilities, and offer fulfilment solutions for MSMEs and quick commerce brands. It is also working on enhancing its Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery (SDD and NDD) services in response to growing consumer expectations.