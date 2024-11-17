Ramoji Group launches millets brand 'Sabala'

New Delhi: Ramoji Group announced the launch of a range of millets products under the Sabala brand.

"Sabala represents the wholesomeness of millets and a commitment to healthier living.It is bridging the gap between traditional Indian grains and modern recipes through innovation. It characterises our steadfast resolve to blend balanced nutrition with great flavour," Sahari Cherukuri, Director of Sabala Millets, said.

In its first phase, 45 products and variants have been launched from khichdi of various states to millet-based cookies, health bars, munchies and noodles, enriching the food category in India, the company said.

The product range under the Sabala Millets—Bharat Ka Super Food. has been launched on the 88th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group's founder, Ramoji Rao Garu, it added.