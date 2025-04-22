Ramdev to pull down videos after Delhi HC warning in ‘Sharbat Jihad’ row

New Delhi: Upon the Delhi High Court warning of a strong order in the “Sharbat Jihad” case, Baba Ramdev, on Tuesday, agreed to take down the videos and social media posts highlighting the communal slurs. The Patanjali founder is also directed to file an affidavit undertaking that he will not issue such statements, advertisements, or social media posts in the future.

The matter was taken up by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday after Hamdard took Ramdev to court for his crass remark disparaging Rooh Afza. The Delhi HC stated that the case “shocked the court’s conscience” and is “indefensible.” Hence, the court directed Patanjali to take down the social media posts and the videos “immediately.”

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who was appearing on behalf of Patanjali and Ramdev, submitted, “We are not against any religion.” The advocate asserted that the videos will be pulled down. “I have advised. We are pulling down the videos,” Nayar said.

Arguing on the affidavit sought by the court, Nayar defended Ramdev, saying he cannot be stopped from expressing his opinion and political views. To which, the court replied, “He can hold these opinions in his head, but he need not express them.”

The “Sharbat Jihad” row started when Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali’s Gulaab Sharbat, made crass remarks against Hamdard’s Roof Afza. The Patanjali founder claimed that Hamdard is using the revenue generated from Rooh Afza sales to build mosques and madrasas. Challenging this disparagement, Hamdard dragged Patanjali to court seeking respite.