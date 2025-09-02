Rajit Punhani takes charge as CEO of FSSAI

New Delhi, 1 September: Rajit Punhani, a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

FSSAI functions as a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Punhani has held several senior positions during his career. He previously served as Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and earlier as Secretary of the Rajya Sabha and Chief Executive Officer of Sansad TV. He has also been Principal Secretary in the Government of Bihar.

An Economics graduate from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Punhani completed an MBA in Finance at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.