Rajeev Shukla to replace Roger Binny as interim BCCI president

New Delhi: Veteran cricket administrator and current BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla is expected to assume the role of interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), replacing Roger Binny, who turns 70 on 19 July.

As per BCCI rules, office-bearers are not permitted to continue beyond the age of 70. Binny, who took over from Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president in 2022, will be stepping down upon reaching the age limit.

Shukla, 65, has served as vice-president since 2020 and will take on the responsibilities of the BCCI president until fresh elections are conducted during the board’s Annual General Meeting in September.

“As per convention, the senior most office-bearer takes charge in such a scenario. He (Shukla) will perform that role until fresh elections are held in September,” a BCCI source told PTI.

A Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress party, Shukla previously held the position of Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman.

This is not the first instance of an interim BCCI chief being appointed. C K Khanna served in an acting capacity between 2017 and 2019, during the period when the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators oversaw the board’s functioning.

Roger Binny, before his tenure at the helm of Indian cricket’s administrative body, served as president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. On the field, he is widely recognised for his contribution to India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team and later coached the India Under-19 side that claimed the 2000 ICC Under-19 World Cup title.