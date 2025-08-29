Rajeev Shukla takes over as interim BCCI President as Roger Binny steps down

New Delhi: Roger Binny has stepped down as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with Vice-President Rajeev Shukla assuming the role of interim chief, as per news reports.

Binny’s resignation, effective immediately, was prompted by the BCCI’s constitutional age limit, which mandates that no office-bearer can continue in their role after turning 70.

Shukla, also the Congress Rajya Sabha MP, has taken charge as acting president until the BCCI’s next elections, expected to be held during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September 2025.

The transition comes at a critical juncture for the BCCI, with urgent matters such as securing a new sponsor for Team India following the termination of Dream11’s contract and preparations for the Asia Cup, set to begin on September 10, 2025.

According to the news reports, Shukla led the BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, where the primary agenda was addressing the sponsorship vacuum.

“We don’t even have two weeks left. We are trying, but floating a new tender, completing legal processes, and handling technicalities will take time. Our focus is on securing a sponsor for the next two-and-a-half years, until the 2027 ODI World Cup,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying.

The board has ruled out a short-term sponsor for the Asia Cup, prioritising a long-term partnership.

Binny’s tenure as BCCI president began in October 2022, when he succeeded Sourav Ganguly.

Before this, Shukla served as BCCI vice-president since December 2020. A former IPL chairman (2011-2017) and secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Shukla is known for his diplomatic approach and deep ties to both cricket and political circles.

As Shukla steps into the interim role, the focus remains on stabilizing the board’s operations and addressing immediate challenges, including the sponsorship hunt and the upcoming Asia Cup. The cricketing world awaits the AGM in September, where a new president will be elected to steer the BCCI into its next chapter.