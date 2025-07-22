Rajat Makkar joins Publive as Business Head to lead revenue strategy

New Delhi: Publive has appointed Rajat Makkar as Business Head, effective immediately. He will be responsible for driving the company’s revenue strategy and business expansion.

Makkar brings over 18 years of experience across broadcast, digital, and branded content, having held senior roles at Goldmines Telefilms, Enter10, Pocket Aces, Sony Pictures Networks, Radio Mirchi, and HISTORY TV18. He has worked across regional markets and platforms, leading monetisation initiatives and launching content properties across formats.

At Publive, an AI-powered digital experience platform, Makkar will focus on expanding advertising sales and identifying new revenue opportunities for clients. His experience across content and commercial strategy is expected to support the company’s next phase of growth and partnerships.

Manavdeep Singh, Founder and CEO of Publive, said, "We’re excited to have Rajat join our leadership team. His strategic thinking, deep industry experience, and sharp commercial acumen come at a crucial time as we scale our offerings for publishers and brands alike. Rajat will play a key role in driving innovation and monetisation across our platform."

Rajat Makkar, Business Head, Publive, added, "The opportunity to build value at the intersection of content, technology, and monetisation is what excites me most about joining Publive. The platform’s vision and momentum are unmatched in the market, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey as we shape the future of digital publishing together."