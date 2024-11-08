Raja Naeem returns to Nissan as Marketing and Customer Experience Head

New Delhi: Raja Naeem, the former Head of Marketing at Citroën India, has rejoined Nissan in the role of Marketing and Customer Experience Head.

He previously served at Nissan from 2018 to 2022, holding roles as Marketing Communications Lead and Deputy General Manager, before moving to Citroën India.

Naeem has a wealth of experience in product launches, customer experience, digital transformation, media placements, and market research.

His career began in advertising, with stints at agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, and Bates.

Naeem later transitioned to the automotive sector, working with General Motors, Datsun India, Citroën India and Nissan.