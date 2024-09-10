Raft Cosmic EV onboards Sourav Ganguly as ambassador on World EV Day

New Delhi: Raft Cosmic EV has announced the appointment of Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

The partnership was unveiled at an event at Taj Bengal Kolkata, coinciding with World EV Day.

At this Press Conference, Raft Cosmic EV unveiled the new facelift version of Warrior (Street Fighter) which comes with a new improved digital dial and a new generation motor and controller.

Guests who attended the event included- Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and MD of Cosmic Birla Group and Chairman and Mentor for Raft Motors and Sourav Ganguly, Former Indian Cricket Captain and Former BCCI President, alongside other personalities such as Jitendra Kochar, Chief Advisor to the Board, Vedant Mimani, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kushal Choudhury, Chief Product Officer (CPO), Rajiv Shishir Nagar, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Coomar Sudarsan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

The event began with the introduction of Aditya Vikram Birla followed by a brand AV. Ganguly was then welcomed.

In his address, Birla expressed his excitement about the partnership and stated, "At Raft Cosmic EV, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you experience electric mobility. Our mission is to create high-performance, eco-friendly vehicles that not only meet but exceed your expectations. We are committed to delivering superior quality and unparalleled performance in every vehicle we produce. Our electric vehicles are designed with the latest technology & innovation to ensure maximum efficiency, reliability, and style. From the sleek design to the powerful motors, every detail is meticulously crafted to provide you with an exceptional driving experience."

Ganguly shared his enthusiasm for the brand and its vision of a greener future and said, "At Raft Cosmic EV, sustainability is at the core of the values. They believe in creating a greener future, and these electric vehicles are a testament to that belief. By choosing Raft Cosmic EV, one is not only opting for cutting-edge technology but also contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable environment."