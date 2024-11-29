Raffles Udaipur appoints Puja Singh as Director-Marketing and Communications

New Delhi: Luxury hotel Raffles Udaipur on Friday announced the appointment of Puja Singh as the new Director of Marketing & Communications.

As Director-Marketing & Communications, Singh will lead Raffles Udaipur’s marketing and communication initiatives with the goal of boosting its profile and establishing a distinguished presence.

Working closely with the management team, she will be instrumental in developing and executing strategies to increase the hotel’s visibility. She will also seek out strategic partnerships and collaborations that align with Raffles Udaipur’s brand values, aiming to create exclusive guest experiences and strengthen the hotel’s competitive edge in the market.

With over 16 years of experience in the marketing industry, Singh has previously worked with prestigious hotel chains, including Hyatt Hotels in India and IHG’s Six Senses in Vietnam.

Prior to joining Raffles Udaipur, Singh led marketing strategies and evaluated marketing effectiveness at IHG's Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, as well as overseeing brand development at Ana Mandara Hospitality.

Throughout her years at various luxury properties, Singh has developed and executed comprehensive marketing strategies that combine creative conceptualisation with strategic collaboration.

Her work has focused on capturing the essence of each hotel, enhancing its positioning, and aligning with the target audience to drive guest engagement and revenue growth.

Additionally, she has played a key role in branding F&B outlets, designing visually striking campaigns, and curating locally inspired culinary experiences that leave a lasting impact on guests.

“We are delighted to welcome Puja Singh to the team at India’s first Raffles, Udaipur. Her extensive experience, vibrant personality, and deep passion for marketing and hospitality will undoubtedly make her an invaluable asset to our journey. She brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing our brand's presence and reputation.” said Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur.