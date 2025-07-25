Raffles Udaipur appoints Guneeta Duggal as Director of Sales and Marketing

New Delhi: Raffles Udaipur has appointed Guneeta Duggal as its new Director of Sales and Marketing. She will be responsible for leading the hotel’s sales and marketing functions, including strategic planning, brand positioning and guest engagement.

Duggal joined the property following her tenure at JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa, where she oversaw sales strategy and led the hotel to strong financial performance.

Her previous roles include leadership positions within Marriott International’s National and Global Sales Organisations, where she handled portfolios spanning over 130 hotels in India and more than 6,000 globally.

Her broader experience includes stints with Starwood Hotels and Resorts, The Westin Gurgaon and Sohna, and Taj Hotels Resorts and Spas, working across corporate, MICE and leisure segments.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur, said, “We are ecstatic to welcome Guneeta Duggal to Raffles Udaipur. Her strategic acumen, deep industry insights, and leadership experience make her an outstanding addition to our team. I am confident that with her dynamic approach, Guneeta will play a pivotal role in further strengthening our brand and driving new levels of excellence.”