R for Rabbit secures USD 27 million in Series B funding led by Filter Capital

New Delhi: R for Rabbit has raised USD 27 million in Series B funding through a mix of primary and secondary transactions. The round was led by Filter Capital and co-led by 3one4 Capital, enabling an exit for early investor Xponentia Capital. IndigoEdge acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the deal.

The investment follows R for Rabbit’s recognition for the second consecutive year in Insurgex, a list of 32 insurgent brands researched by DSG Partners and Bain and Co, highlighting its position in India’s baby care market.

The company said the funding would support growth through omnichannel expansion, product development, and digital initiatives. Since FY21, R for Rabbit has reported a revenue CAGR of over 35%, with its annual run rate for FY25 exceeding USD 30 million. The brand said nearly 45% of its traffic is organic, alongside a social media reach of almost 10 million and a Net Promoter Score of over 80.

“India’s baby care industry is on a strong upward curve. With rising disposable incomes and discerning parents seeking uncompromised safety and quality, the market is ripe for brands that can deliver on those expectations,” said Kunal Popat, Founder andCEO of R for Rabbit.

“We’re proud that R for Rabbit has built a strong foundation of trust from day one with parents. This capital will help us double down on innovation, reach, and customer experience as we enter our next growth chapter. We are grateful to Xponentia for their invaluable support and are excited to partner with Filter Capital and 3one4 Capital, who share our vision of reshaping modern parenting.”

Adding her perspective, Kinjal Popat, Co-founder and Director, said, “As a mother myself, I deeply understand the expectations parents have from baby products. Our proposition of safe, stylish, and thoughtfully engineered products stems from that emotional connection. We aren’t just building a business, we are creating trusted parenting solutions for millions of families.”

Sumit Sinha, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Filter Capital, said, “We are bullish on the long-term potential of the baby care category in India. R for Rabbit stands out with its strong product innovation, high customer delight, and robust growth metrics. We are excited to back a profitable, fast-scaling consumer brand that has already proven its ability to build deep trust with customers.”

Anurag Ramdasan from 3one4 Capital said, “At 3one4 Capital, we were seeking high-impact consumer brands with category leadership and scalability. R for Rabbit aligns perfectly with this vision and we are proud to partner with them on this journey.”

Rahul Bahri from Xponentia Capital, an early investor, added, “Our journey with R for Rabbit has been one of strong partnership and sustained growth. We are proud of what the team has achieved and confident that the new investors will help propel the brand to greater heights.”