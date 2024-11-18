Quick Vitals appoints David Warner as Wellness Ambassador

New Delhi: Quick Vitals, the wellness application for personal health monitoring, announced Australian cricketer David Warner as its first Wellness Ambassador.

Warner will advocate for Quick Vitals’ mission to empower people in India to take charge of their health with actionable insights.

As the first Wellness Ambassador, Warner will spearhead a new challenge by encouraging friends and fans alike to join a wellness movement. Fans can participate by sharing their wellness scores, tagging Quick Vitals and Warner, and challenging five others to check their vitals with the Quick Vitals’ app. This initiative aims to inspire a nationwide wellness movement across India, driving health awareness and personal wellness. Together, Quick Vitals and David Warner aim to foster a healthier future one vital at a time.



"I’m thrilled to be a part of the Quick Vitals family as their first Wellness Ambassador in India. Wellness is a journey we all share, and I’m challenging five of my close friends to join me and take on this Quick Vitals wellness challenge building healthy habits. To my mates and all of India – let’s get started and make Quick Vitals a part of our everyday lives!" said David Warner about this partnership.

Speaking on the partnership, Harish Bisam, Founder and Managing Director of Bisam Pharmaceuticals, said, “Quick Vitals stands at the forefront of health tech innovation, providing real-time monitoring of essential health metrics. We are dedicated to offering an intuitive platform that transforms vital data into actionable health insights. With David Warner onboard, we are poised to reach a broader audience and motivate individuals to prioritize their health.”