Quess Corp’s GTS appoints Paresh Vankar as CMO

New Delhi: Quess Corp’s Global Technology Solutions (GTS) has appointed Paresh Vankar as Chief Marketing Officer, based in USA.

With a career spanning more than two decades across HCL and LTIMindtree, Vankar will spearhead GTS’s marketing strategy, focusing on enhancing brand visibility, building customer relationships, and driving ROI through innovative, data-driven marketing campaigns.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and VJTI Mumbai, Vankar is an expert in digital business, cloud, and AI-driven marketing.

Gurmeet Chahal, CEO, Quess GTS, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Paresh to the GTS family. His expertise comes at a crucial time as we drive the $1 billion vision for GTS in technology and outsourcing. His appointment reflects our commitment to delivering AI-driven cutting-edge solutions while driving sustainable growth. I am confident that his leadership will guide GTS and its customers towards achieving significant milestones."

Vankar said, “Quess Global Technology Solutions is a dynamic organization, poised for growth and innovation. It is an exciting opportunity to lead its marketing initiatives and contribute to its success. My priority will be to establish Digitide as a global brand and implement a go-to-market strategy that drives customer acquisition and strengthens relationships across global markets. I look forward to collaborating with a talented team to achieve our ambitious goals."