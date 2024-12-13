0

Quess Corp’s GTS appoints Paresh Vankar as CMO

With over two decades at HCL and LTIMindtree, Vankar will lead GTS’s marketing, focusing on brand visibility, customer engagement, and ROI through innovative, data-driven strategies

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Paresh Vankar_ CMO, Quess GTS

Paresh Vankar

New Delhi: Quess Corp’s Global Technology Solutions (GTS) has appointed Paresh Vankar as Chief Marketing Officer, based in USA. 

With a career spanning more than two decades across HCL and LTIMindtree, Vankar will spearhead GTS’s marketing strategy, focusing on enhancing brand visibility, building customer relationships, and driving ROI through innovative, data-driven marketing campaigns. 

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and VJTI Mumbai, Vankar is an expert in digital business, cloud, and AI-driven marketing.

Gurmeet Chahal, CEO, Quess GTS, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Paresh to the GTS family. His expertise comes at a crucial time as we drive the $1 billion vision for GTS in technology and outsourcing. His appointment reflects our commitment to delivering AI-driven cutting-edge solutions while driving sustainable growth. I am confident that his leadership will guide GTS and its customers towards achieving significant milestones."

Vankar said, “Quess Global Technology Solutions is a dynamic organization, poised for growth and innovation. It is an exciting opportunity to lead its marketing initiatives and contribute to its success. My priority will be to establish Digitide as a global brand and implement a go-to-market strategy that drives customer acquisition and strengthens relationships across global markets. I look forward to collaborating with a talented team to achieve our ambitious goals."

 

