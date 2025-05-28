Quess Corp appoints MSL India to lead strategic communications post demerger

New Delhi: Quess Corp, the workforce solutions firm, has appointed MSL India as its strategic communications partner. The move follows the company’s structural transition, shifting from a broad-based business services provider to a specialised workforce management firm after a recent demerger.

The partnership aims to support Quess Corp in its next phase of growth, with MSL India tasked with managing integrated communications strategies. These include corporate reputation management, stakeholder engagement, and thought leadership efforts intended to strengthen the company’s position within a changing industry landscape.

Commenting on the development, Guruprasad Srinivasan, Executive Director & Group CEO of Quess Corp, said, “As we embark on this new journey as a workforce company and with a goal of becoming a global leader in the staffing category, it’s imperative to align our next phase of growth with a communications partner who is able to position us effectively as an emerging global workforce management company. This partnership underscores Quess Corp's commitment to strategic communication as a growth and stakeholder engagement catalyst.”

Amit Misra, CEO of MSL South Asia, noted, “We are proud to partner with Quess Corp, India’s largest workforce solutions provider. Quess has created a significant impact in our society by formalising India’s workforce over the years..”