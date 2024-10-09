QSR brand Jamba to debut in India this October

New Delhi: Jamba, an american quick-service restaurant, known for its Whirl'd-famous smoothies is about to open its first outlet in India later this year. The Jamba location in Bandra West, Mumbai is designed for people who are always on the move, offering a convenient and enjoyable experience with in-store dining options as well as grab-and-go.

The company has a presence across more than 850 locations, in 36 states of the US, and countries like Australia, Singapore, The Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, Jamba. It began its journey in 1990 with a simple yet powerful mission: to serve customers delicious products that support a healthier lifestyle.

"As we expand into the Indian market, we’re thrilled to bring our unique offering of made-to-order smoothies, juices, and snacks to a region with such a vibrant food culture,” said Steven Yang, Senior Vice President, APAC at GoTo Foods International. “The demand for innovative and customizable flavour options is growing rapidly here, and we see incredible potential for our portfolio of brands to connect with consumers. This is more than just a business opportunity; it’s a chance to become a part of the daily routines and lifestyles of this community."

Haritha Ghattamaneni, Director at Vihaga Ventures shared, "We're thrilled to finally bring Jamba to this dynamic market. I see a lot of potential for Jamba’s growth in India as we don’t have an authentic smoothie brand. We plan to open at least 10 locations by the end of next year. Our commitment to offering delicious, fulfilling, and convenient food and beverages aligns perfectly with the increasing health consciousness among Indian consumers and we’re excited to become a beloved part of the Indian food scene."

Jamba has ambitious plans to expand its footprint across India. The initial phase will see the opening of stores in major metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This strategic approach will allow Jamba to establish a strong presence in key markets and reach a wide range of consumers.

As Jamba continues to expand, it will focus on providing a personalised experience for Indian customers.