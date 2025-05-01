PwC unveils global rebrand with AI focus and Formula 1 partnership

New Delhi: PwC has launched its first global rebranding in over a decade, introducing a modernised brand identity that emphasises its commitment to innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and client transformation.

The rebrand, encapsulated in the “So You Can” advertising campaign, includes a refreshed logo, a signature orange colour, and a new “momentum mark” symbolising forward progress.

The initiative, rolled out across PwC’s 157 countries, coincides with a high-profile partnership as the official consulting partner of Formula 1, debuting at the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix from May 2–4, 2025.

The rebrand reflects PwC’s evolution from a traditional accounting and consulting firm to a technology-driven leader with a strong focus on AI and digital transformation.

PwC highlighted its AI advancements, including the patent-pending agent OS platform for building Agentic AI systems and partnerships with tech giants like Google Cloud, Microsoft, and AWS. The firm also released research projecting AI could boost the global economy by 15 percentage points over the next decade, underscoring its investment in training 300,000 staff globally in AI technologies.

PwC has unveiled its new brand positioning and global advertising campaign, created in partnership with UK-based FutureBrand and US-based McCann. The refreshed identity debuted in the US this week and is set to roll out across more than 100 countries starting next week.

The campaign spans multiple channels, including out-of-home placements at airports and transport hubs, national and international print media, and digital platforms in key markets. Additionally, PwC has lined up strategic media partnerships and developed a dedicated TV campaign to amplify its reach.

As part of the multi-year Formula 1 deal, PwC will provide strategic consulting to Formula 1 to enhance operational excellence and will gain visibility through signage at select Grand Prix races and client hosting opportunities.