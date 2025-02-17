PwC India launches Brand and Public Policy division under Ruchi Mann's leadership

New Delhi: PwC India has announced a series of leadership changes that will take effect from April 1, 2025.

These announcements were made by Sanjeev Krishan, who has been re-elected for a second term as Chairperson.

The firm has introduced a Brand and Public Policy function, which will be led by Ruchi Mann. Having served as the Chief Marketing Officer since July 2023, Mann will now focus on building strategic brand alliances and enhancing the firm's engagement with public policy institutions.

Vivek Prasad has been appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer, tasked with overseeing the firm’s commercial strategy, growth across various service lines, and expansion into key growth areas such as Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Arnab Basu will step into the role of Chief Industries Officer, moving from his previous position as the Advisory leader. His new responsibilities will include steering industry-specific strategies to drive innovation and growth across different sectors.

Dinesh Arora transitioned from his role as the Deals leader to become the new head of the Advisory practice, which is one of the fastest-growing segments at PwC India. He will focus on merging technology, management consulting, risk services, and deals to provide holistic solutions to clients. Supporting him will be Dheeraj Gangrade, now appointed as Deputy Advisory Leader, aimed at nurturing the next generation of leadership within the firm.

Sudipta Ghosh, previously leading the Data and Analytics Practice, will assume the newly created position of Chief Delivery Officer. His role will emphasise improving delivery efficiency and pioneering new operational methodologies within the organiation.

Sanjeev Krishan commented, “Our future success depends on our ability to respond to new opportunities and challenges with agility and readiness. These appointments are strategic moves to align with our growth ambitions and our commitment to being a partner of choice for our clients while fostering an aspirational workplace for our team.”