PVR Inox narrows Q1 loss to Rs 54.5 crore, ad revenue at Rs 109.6 crore

New Delhi: PVR Inox advertising revenue rose 17% to Rs 109.6 crore, compared to Rs 93.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The cinema exhibitor reported a narrowing of consolidated loss after tax to Rs 54.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 179 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, PVR INOX said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 1,469.1 crore compared to Rs 1,190.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the June quarter were higher at Rs 1,571.7 crore against Rs 1,457.5 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

PVR INOX said in the first quarter it recorded a 12% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in "patrons visiting our cinemas at 34 million". As on date, it operates 353 cinemas with 1,745 screens across 111 cities.

In a statement, PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said, "FY26 has begun on a positive note, with Q1 delivering healthy growth across key operating and financial metrics. The momentum has been supported by a well-performing and steady content slate, giving us confidence in the year ahead."

He further said, "With a robust pipeline of films across Hindi, Hollywood, and Regional cinema, we expect FY26 to be a strong year for the exhibition business." The company said during the quarter, Hindi and Hollywood films led the charge. "The underlying strength of the content was evident - with a total of 10 films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, including three films that crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, reflecting a consistently performing slate across languages." This signals a healthier theatrical environment where performance is less skewed by mega blockbusters and more anchored in the sustained strength of mid-to-high performing titles, it added.

The company said in line with its 'Manufacturing Footfalls' strategy, 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' was launched in April, offering tickets starting at just Rs 99.

"The initiative brought nearly 1 million new and lapsed transactors back to our cinemas, reinvigorating weekday traffic," it added.

During the quarter, the company said, it recorded the highest ever F&B (Food & Beverage) spend per head of Rs 148 crore, a 10% YoY growth.

In addition, the company opened 20 new screens during the quarter, of which 14 were under FOCO (franchise owned company operated) and asset-light models. Currently, 55 new screens are signed under FOCO and 72 under the Asset-Light model.

No screen closures occurred in the quarter.

On the outlook, it said, July has started Q2 on a strong note, delivering the highest monthly admissions in the past 18 months. This growth has been driven by steady performances across languages, led by titles such as 'Saiyaara', 'Superman', 'Jurassic Park: Rebirth', 'Mahavtar Narsimha', 'Fantastic Four: First Steps', and 'Metro In Dino', along with continued momentum from 'F1' and 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

The remainder of FY26 is expected to benefit from a well-paced release calendar across languages, the company noted.