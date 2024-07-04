PV Sindhu joins Hoop as strategic investor & brand ambassador

New Delhi: Two time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has joined Hoop as an investor and the brand ambassador.

Twinkle Uppal, founder of Hoop, said, “Hoop emerged out of the unmet wellness needs of young India. Our lifestyles have changed - muscle recovery after workouts, injury prevention during sports, back pain from long sitting hours, neck pain from tech devices, screentime induced sleep troubles. While our needs have changed, there are limited innovative products today which fit the lifestyle of new India.”

Sindhu said, "Badminton demands peak physical performance. Prioritising pain relief, muscle recovery and sleep is critical for athletes like myself. I tried Hoop products for months and was incredibly impressed with their value not just for athletes, but for any one who is focusing on living an active life. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Hoop on their mission to help India live active.”

Saharsh Agarwal, co-founder, Hoop, said, “We feel PV Sindhu is the perfect evangelist of our brand. She truly embodies the spirit of a champion and her story is one of tremendous grit. She is the first and only Indian to become the Badminton World Champion, only the second individual Indian athlete to win two consecutive medals at Olympics and one of the World's Highest-Paid Female Athletes. Sindhu is not only the face of Indian sport, but also an immensely credible voice in fitness. With Olympics 2024 right around the corner, Hoop is incredibly proud of Sindhu’s trust in our brand.”