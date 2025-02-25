PV Sindhu becomes investor and brand ambassador of KiranaPro

New Delhi: KiranaPro, an AI-powered quick commerce platform, has onboarded PV Sindhu, India’s badminton player, as both an investor and brand ambassador. KiranaPro has secured a significant investment from the Indian shuttler. This investment marks the first commitment in KiranaPro's seed funding round.

This collaboration underscores Sindhu’s belief in the brand’s mission to revolutionize India’s retail landscape by empowering neighbourhood kirana stores with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions, said KiranaPro in a statement. The partnership between PV Sindhu and KiranaPro is being facilitated by Cornerstone Sport.

According to KiranaPro, PV Sindhu embodies the company's core values of perseverance, excellence, and trust. She aims to contribute to the brand’s vision of bridging the digital divide for small retailers.

Her role as the brand’s official ambassador during IPL 2025 will further amplify KiranaPro’s presence on a national scale.

KiranaPro aims to incorporate AI technology in quick commerce. PV Sindhu’s role will extend beyond being the face of KiranaPro.

After this partnership, PV Sindhu will feature in multiple digital and traditional media campaigns, wearing the logo of KiranaPro on her jersey. The partnership will play a key role considering the company is eyeing to expand its reach into tier two and tier three cities.

Deepak Ravindran, Co-Founder and CEO, KiranaPro, said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for KiranaPro. PV Sindhu is the embodiment of skill and determination. We have taken on the task of building a nationwide network connecting lakhs of kirana stores to millions of local customers. Sindhu's support is a recognition of our efforts and will act as a catalyst for us to work even harder towards the cause of empowering local communities."

Dipankar Sarkar, Co-Founder and CTO, KiranaPro, said, “We are extremely excited that a national icon like PV Sindhu has decided to back our vision to empower neighborhood kirana stores. Her support for our tech-driven and AI-powered solutions will help accelerate the digital transformation of small businesses across the country. Together, we can bring positive change to smaller cities and towns in India.”

PV Sindhu, Brand Ambassador, KiranaPro, said, “I’ve always believed in the power of empowerment, and KiranaPro is making a real difference by helping neighbourhood kirana stores embrace technology, unlock new opportunities, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. This goes beyond retail—it’s about transforming the rural economy and contributing to India’s overall development. I’m proud to join KiranaPro, both as brand ambassador and investor, to support this meaningful mission of empowering communities and creating a lasting impact."

Jogesh Lulla. Co-founder and COO, Cornerstone Sport, said, “PV Sindhu has always been an advocate for excellence and empowerment, both on and off the court. Her partnership with KiranaPro is more than just a collaboration—it’s a shared vision to uplift small businesses and bring digital transformation to India’s kirana stores. At Cornerstone Sport, we are proud to have facilitated this association and look forward to seeing it create a lasting impact.”