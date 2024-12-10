Puneet Gulati is the new CMO of Sleepwell

New Delhi: Sleepwell has appointed Puneet Gulati as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Gulati updated the development on LinkedIn and wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at Sleepwell!”

Before joining Sleepwell, Gulati was associated with names like VLCC, Unilever, GSK Consumer Healthcare (now Haleon) and Colgate.

Prior to his appointment at Sleepwell, Gulati was the CMO at VLCC.

He was associated with Unilever in the Global Brand Director role before transcending to his role as Chief Marketing Officer at VLCC.

Gulati has experience working in various segments such as beauty and personal care, nutrition and wellness, among others.