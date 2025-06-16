Puneet Biyani joins TOI as VP and Head of OOH, Branded Content and Exhibitions

New Delhi: Puneet Biyani has joined Bennett, Coleman (The Times of India) as Vice President and Head of Out-of-Home (OOH), Branded Content and Exhibitions within the Response division.

Biyani, a Chartered Accountant with an Executive Education in General Management from Harvard Business School, has over two decades of experience in business operations, P&L management, finance, business planning, fundraising, process automation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategy.

Before this appointment, he served as President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lemma Tech, an advertising technology start-up, where he led business and operations across the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. During his time there, he worked on integrating television and digital out-of-home media, and contributed to the development of a global business strategy.

Earlier in his career, Biyani held roles at Times OOH, Goldman Sachs, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

According to the company, he will work on strategies that draw from BCCL’s print, digital, and content ecosystem. He is expected to focus on building partnerships and developing client solutions. “BCCL builds adjacencies to its core strengths,” the company said, adding that he will “curate and execute strategies that leverage partnerships and create robust client solutions.”