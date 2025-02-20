Puma and Bumble introduce ‘Rundowner’

New Delhi: Puma India and Bumble teamed up to host a Valentine's weekend.

Called Rundowner – The Singles Run, the two giant brands merged the worlds of sport and dating, bringing together running enthusiasts and social seekers for an unconventional evening of fitness, movement and connection.

In a world, where shared experiences define modern relationships, sport is becoming the new language of connection.

According to Bumble’s survey, nearly 72% of Indians would be open to a sports-themed first date, and 44% even consider a lack of interest in sports a dealbreaker. Recognising this shift in how Millennials and Gen Z thrive on immersive social interactions and build new connections, Puma India and Bumble created Rundowner for this Valentine's weekend.

Held at Bandra Fort on February 15, the event kicked off with a 2-km sunset run, setting the pace for participants to meet like-minded individuals in a natural, high-energy setting. With the city’s skyline as the backdrop, attendees swapped swipes for strides, embracing a fresh, real-world way of forming new connections.

But the experience didn’t stop at the finish line. The sunset run transitioned into a post-run mixer with speed dating sessions, interactive icebreakers and engaging activities, sparking effortless conversations. Over music by Crab Culture, food, coffee, and passion for fitness and sport, participants bonded beyond the usual dating app introductions, proving that chemistry is best discovered in motion.

Registered participants also took home a Puma x Bumble running tee.

In 2024, sports brand Puma India and women’s first dating app Bumble entered into a partnership, to leverage each other's strengths to redefine dating and social connections in India. The two brands created a nationwide buzz with a trend-setting singles-only running event on November 10 in Bengaluru, ahead of Singles‘ Day. Rundowner in Mumbai is the second offering from the Puma India and Bumble partnership.