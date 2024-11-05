Pulse Candy unveils #ScreamForPulse contest on National Candy Day

New Delhi: On National Candy Day, DS Group’s Pulse Candy launched the #ScreamForPulse contest on a microsite (www.pulsecandyday.com), inviting candy lovers across the country to engage in a digital challenge and win prizes.

In the #ScreamForPulse contest, participants will use the decibel level of their voices to control an on-screen character that jumps and collects Pulse candies. The louder and more enthusiastic the scream, the higher the character jumps, making it a game of both volume and skill! Players with the highest scores will stand a chance to win. The campaign is live on the microsite and contestants can play the games and compete for the highest score to win exciting prizes.

Arvind Kumar, General Manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group, said, “Pulse Candy has always been about pushing boundaries in experience for the consumer, and this game brings that spirit to life. This year, we're bringing the fun of gaming to our youthful audience with the launch of the #ScreamForPulse contest. By inviting our fans to actively participate in this fun game, we aim to further enhance the joy and energy that Candy Day represents. We’re excited to see the enthusiasm and enjoyment this campaign will generate among our Pulse lovers!”