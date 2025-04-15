Pujashree raises Rs 12 crore seed capital; eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in FY26

New Delhi: Devotional commerce startup Pujashree Products announced its launch with a seed capital of Rs 12 crore (USD 1.5 million), aiming to bring high-quality, Shastra-compliant Vedic ritual essentials to spiritually inclined Indian consumers worldwide.

The Delhi-based start-up, founded by Rajiv Tiwary, Ravi Gupta, and Shashank Arya, said in a press statement that Pujashree has already made significant strides, achieving a monthly revenue of approximately Rs 4 crore (USD 0.5 million) within its first quarter.

The company, which began operations earlier this year, has set an ambitious target of reaching a topline revenue of Rs 100 crore in its first financial year (2025–26).

Its products are now available across major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Zepto, as well as select high-end brick-and-mortar stores like Modern Bazaar and Le Marche.

The start-up’s portfolio includes a wide range of beautifully packaged, authentic prayer products designed for modern Indian households. From daily-use puja kits to festival-specific boxes for occasions like Hanuman Jayanti, Navratri, and Ganga Aarti, Pujashree offers divine yantras, bamboo-less incense, hawan samagri, and more. Each product is developed in collaboration with Vedic scholars to ensure ritual correctness, addressing the growing demand for authenticity in spiritual practices, the firm claimed.

“Spirituality is deeply personal but often underserved in a rapidly modernising retail environment. At Pujashree, we are building a values-led brand rooted in precision and authenticity, while making access seamless for global Indians,” said Rajiv Tiwary, CEO and Founder of Pujashree.

The company said its tech-enabled approach ensures that its offerings cater to both traditionalists and younger generations seeking user-friendly formats for sacred rituals.

“Our vision is to make sacred rituals more approachable, especially for younger generations. We are reviving timeless practices through modern, user-friendly formats without compromising their sanctity,” explained Shashank Arya, Co-founder.

The company has adopted a direct-to-consumer model, leveraging digital commerce, influencer engagement, and festival-centric campaigns to drive rapid growth.

“The convergence of e-commerce and devotion is an exciting frontier. Pujashree is enabling customers to maintain religious practices with convenience and clarity—whether they are in Indian metros or global cities,” said Ravi Gupta, Co-founder and CMO.